Toddler tells bus driver her fave song. He stops everything to dance with her. Watch

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:28 IST

If you’re looking for something to put a smile on your face or instantly brighten up your day, this video of an adorable dance party is all you need see. The clip, which has resurfaced on social media, shows a bus driver dancing with a little girl on a bus to her favourite track. The clip is receiving millions of views and may even prompt you to get up and dance.

“Before getting off the bus, this little girl told the bus driver that ‘Shake It Off’ was her favorite song. He stopped everything he was doing, parked the bus, turned up the song, and jammed with her,” says Rex Chapman on Twitter.

The video shared alongside shows the little girl dancing her heart out and the bus driver joining her move for move.

Before getting off the bus, this little girl told the bus driver that "Shake It Off" was her favorite song. He stopped everything he was doing, parked the bus, turned up the song, and jammed with her...💪🌎🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgUXdKURS0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 29, 2020

The video was shared back in February 2018 by the little’s girl mother. She wrote on Facebook that her daughter Emerson was getting off the bus in Orlando when she told the driver about her favourite song. “I’m sure he has a crazy schedule to keep but he stopped everything and blasted the music as loud as he could and well... they both jammed out to Taylor Swift,” says photographer Brette-Ashley, the little girl’s mother.

While Brette-Ashley’s video has collected over 10 millions views till now, the tweet posted by Chapman has received over 8.8 million views - and counting. So many people have posted comments about this special dance party.

“Love this! Bus driver rocks!” says a Twitter user. “Even sitting down with a seatbelt on, this dude is a better dancer than me,” comments another. “Best chair dancing award,” says a third. “This is what we need right now, all over the world,” writes a fourth.

Some even used GIFs to share their reaction:

There were also those who couldn’t help wonder about the other people on the bus.

“And everyone else was late to work,” says a tweet. “I hope nobody on the bus was in a hurry,” reads another.

What do you think about this dance party?