Tripura YouTuber designs motorbike to spread social distancing message

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:33 IST

Amidst lockdown, one YouTuber of Agartala designed an electric motorbike which he named ‘COVID-19 bike’ to spread the message of social distancing.

Started as a mechanic more than ten years ago, Partha Saha, 39, became a technical instructor and then he become a full-time YouTuber in 2018.

“Social distancing is in talks now. But there are many people who are not maintaining this. So, I thought to spread the message of importance of social distancing among people. Accordingly, I modified a motorbike that runs on petrol by using bicycle sets as front and back seats keeping one meter distance from each other.

And instead of petrol engine, I used a DC motor of 750 Watt, a battery of 48 volt to convert it as an electric motorbike. And this motorbike is meant for spreading the message but not to serve commercial purpose,” said Partha Saha.

This bike which he designed this April, would take 3 hours to get charged and with the single charge, it could run around 80 kilometres.

He also expressed that while designing the motorbike, he once had thought to use it to drop his nine-year old daughter to school post lockdown. Later, he discarded the idea as taking permission from Transport Department to ply this vehicle on road would consume much time.

His YouTube channel ‘Technical Partha’ has more than three lakh subscribers. “Someone made a video of my motorbike and posted it on social media. Perhaps, the video will attract many people. I appeal people to maintain social distance,” he said.