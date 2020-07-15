Tweeple are standing up for steel plates. Which ones do you like?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:08 IST

Do specific utensils make certain foods taste better? Do you prefer certain plates and spoons to others? And where do you stand in a debate on steel plates vs other plates? Don’t be confused. We’re asking you these questions because that’s an ongoing discussion on Twitter.

Several people have shared tweets highlighting how they love to eat out of steel plates and have been using them since they were kids but how some people have issues with it.

Many others have joined them in sharing their own opinions in this steel vs non-steel plates debate.

TIL that it bothers some people that I use steel plates for food?!?! Someone please help me understand this better. — sic(k) mundam (@ObiWanManobi) July 14, 2020

“I eat everything out of steel plates and I’ve literally never thought about it twice until now. What’s the deal?” they added in another tweet.

Here’s what others had to say about it:

There are those who love their artsy plates but end up eating out of steel ones

I want prettier plates for myself because I love artsy plates. But most of my food photos are on steel plates only, why should it bother "someone else" lmao. — cake mundus (@fussyphus) July 14, 2020

And those who think their food looks better on the steels ones

Ditto. I have some non steel plates that mom got me but they've got flowers and jazz and in comparison my food looks better on the steel plates then. — Sahil Khan (@sahilk) July 14, 2020

Here’s another individual who doesn’t know what the fuss is about

Why is this a problem? (using steel plates since forever!) — thewisecrab (@thewisecrab) July 14, 2020

This individual reminded us of that episode from Friends when Monica doesn’t want to use her fancy plates… because what if the Queen comes over.

wat. literally all my life i have used steel plates. the other plates see the light of day on 'special occasions' only — Neeraj (@twatterbaba) July 14, 2020

And here’s a tweet that’ll really make you question what the fuss is about… And make you feel really hungry as well.

Show them these and tell them food on Steel plates look awesome. 😜 pic.twitter.com/rBlgutdJAC — अंशु (@anshu) July 14, 2020

So what about you? Where do you stand in this steel plates vs non-steel plates debate?