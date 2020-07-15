e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tweeple are standing up for steel plates. Which ones do you like?

Tweeple are standing up for steel plates. Which ones do you like?

People have tweeted about how they love to eat out of steel plates.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:08 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Someone shared this picture to make their point in favour of steel plates.
Someone shared this picture to make their point in favour of steel plates. (Twitter/@anshu)
         

Do specific utensils make certain foods taste better? Do you prefer certain plates and spoons to others? And where do you stand in a debate on steel plates vs other plates? Don’t be confused. We’re asking you these questions because that’s an ongoing discussion on Twitter.

Several people have shared tweets highlighting how they love to eat out of steel plates and have been using them since they were kids but how some people have issues with it.

Many others have joined them in sharing their own opinions in this steel vs non-steel plates debate.

“I eat everything out of steel plates and I’ve literally never thought about it twice until now. What’s the deal?” they added in another tweet.

Here’s what others had to say about it:

There are those who love their artsy plates but end up eating out of steel ones

And those who think their food looks better on the steels ones

Here’s another individual who doesn’t know what the fuss is about

This individual reminded us of that episode from Friends when Monica doesn’t want to use her fancy plates… because what if the Queen comes over.

And here’s a tweet that’ll really make you question what the fuss is about… And make you feel really hungry as well.

So what about you? Where do you stand in this steel plates vs non-steel plates debate?

tags
top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In