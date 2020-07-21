Tweeple zoom into this regular looking picture to reveal a peculiar effect

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:59 IST

Twitter is usually a goldmine of exciting content from an eclectic assortment. Now, an oddly intriguing post has captured netizens’ attention. This tweet contains a rather ordinary-looking picture. But it is what happens once you zoom into the image that has left tweeple amazed.

Posted on the micro-blogging application on July 19, the photograph is accompanied by text reading, “Zoom in slowly”.

Since being shared, the tweet has created quite a buzz. It currently has over 39,300 retweets along with almost 1.5 lakh likes.

Are you ready to find out what happens when one zooms into this initially regular appearing picture? Check out the tweet below.

Suppose you’re still a little confused about what is meant to happen once the picture is zoomed into, worry not. This Twitter user recorded their screen to show everyone the effect.

Let me help u pic.twitter.com/OPS9nXyqhC — aaaaaa wayyu (@kambajing) July 21, 2020

If you’re currently saying, “woah,” know that you’re not alone. This tweet has left netizens surprised too. Here is how tweeple reacted to this bizarre share. One person said:

Thought I was going through the 5th dimension like in interstellar 😅 pic.twitter.com/k1peX22eHr — TheBenPsych (@thebenpsych) July 19, 2020

“What is this sorcery,” inquired a Twitter user after having seen the effect.

Another individual wrote, “Nice eye manipulation”. “Had me rethinking my life,” read another comment on the thread.

Many on the thread pondered the reasoning behind the effect. The original poster joined the discussion by saying, “I believe it is the incredible amount of dots and lines of them. Not entirely sure”. To this, a Twitter user responded, “Yeah it’s cause there’s way too many pixels in the image the phone can’t display them all at once”.

Some even tried to zoom out of the image, which created an equally cool, if not cooler, effect:

Try to zoom it out then it’s way cooler pic.twitter.com/x1cG5bKdrP — Failed to die (@scissorsinstead) July 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this image and the strange effect it creates once it is zoomed in?

