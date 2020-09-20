e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Tweet about Apsara and Nataraj pencils takes people by surprise. Here’s why

Tweet about Apsara and Nataraj pencils takes people by surprise. Here’s why

Twitter user Ayush Kolhe shared the tweet on September 17.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a pencil. (Representative image)
The image shows a pencil. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

The mention of the pencil brands Apsara and Nataraj may take many down memory lane and remind them of these writing devices they used as a kid. While Nataraj pencils have a red-black body, Apsara is a bit sleeker pencil with a cool black-silver colour combination. A tweet about these pencil brands, however, has now left people surprised and may make you say “What?! I didn’t know that.”

Twitter user Ayush Kolhe shared the tweet on September 17. “I just want you guys to know that Apsara and Nataraj pencils are both owned by the same company,” Kolhe tweeted along with a clown face, ok hand and loudly crying face emojis. The two pencil brands are actually owned by the parent company Hindustan Pencils.

That revelation has now prompted people to share all sorts of responses. However, before reading what they shared, take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 2,900 likes and some 200 retweets. From expressing their surprise to responding with hilarity, people’s replies were varied.

“NO WAY! My tuition was fraud. They used to give Apsara pencils as first place for our tests!! I worked very hard for that Apsara, but I couldn’t get,” wrote a Twitter user. “You just ruined my day. Now I see the days of my life, where we the Apsara pencil Student’s had royalty treatment over Nataraj pencils. Why you did this,” joked another.

There were some who also shared Gifs to express themselves:

Here’s what others wrote:

What is your reaction to the tweet?

