Home / It's Viral / Tweet on ‘pets’ people want but can’t have sparks an interesting thread

Tweet on ‘pets’ people want but can’t have sparks an interesting thread

“Pets we all wanted but could never have,” YouTube India wrote and shared four images.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows character Pikachu from the series Pokemon.
The image shows character Pikachu from the series Pokemon.
         

Every now and then, YouTube India takes to Twitter to share all sorts of posts. Ranging from funny to emotional, their tweets are varied and thoroughly entertaining. Just like this share which details the pets that people may want but can’t have. What’s even more interesting is that the post prompted people to share their choices and that turned the tweet into an absolutely delightful thread.

“Pets we all wanted but could never have,” YouTube India wrote and shared four images. These images are from four different movies and television series. The first one is from the popular movie series Stuart Little and the second one shows the animated cartoon character Doraemon from the show by the same name. Take a look at that post to see what the third and the fourth pictures depict.

Since being shared, the post has attracted all sorts of responses from people. An individual shared an image of the pet they would like which prompted YouTube India to give an answer too. Take a look at the conversation here:

“I want sonic hedgehog. He’s really very cute,” wrote a Twitter user. And, this is how the video sharing platform responded:

Here’s what others shared:

Which pet would you like to have but you can’t have?

