Twitter awe-struck with ‘five suns’ in the sky

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:30 IST

Sunrise seekers in China were greeted with a pretty epic view as they witnessed to see “five suns” apparently hanging above the horizon of a province in Inner Mongolia.

The mesmerizing video was shared by one of the leading media outlets of China with the caption: “What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N. China’s Inner Mongolia.”

The scientific explanation of the phenomenon is cited as an elaborate optical illusion that requires temperatures of -20 degrees.

What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N China's Inner Mongolia pic.twitter.com/uvYydtCtYJ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 14, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “And only one is extraterrestrial.”

Another wrote, “It’s a sun dog, whippee!”

“Is this because of all the pollution?” asked one user.

A post read, “Yes. The end of the day, a lovely sunset. I think that’s what it was.”