Twitter celebrates 61 years of Doordarshan. ‘So many memories,’ tweet people

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:30 IST

Doordarshan holds a special place in the hearts of those who have grown up watching their iconic shows. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Chitrahar to Malgudi Days, the list is a really long one with different people having their own favourites. So it’s only natural that tweeple got all nostalgic when Doordarshan shared a video of their logo to celebrate their 61 wonderful years.

Doordarshan was founded back in 1959 on September 15 and celebrates its anniversary today. “Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!!” says a tweet shared along with the video.

Now people have flooded the comments section of the tweet with their reactions, sharing their memories and thoughts about the iconic channel.

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 29,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets and still counting. Tweeple have shared a flood of comments, not only about the clip but also about what makes the day so special for them. People also used the hashtag #DoordarshanDay to share their reactions.

“Ahh golden days,” wrote an individual. “Nostalgic moment when hearing this. Those are Golden days in my life. Missing it badly. Tear rolling from eyes. Word are not enough to express,” shared another.

Here’s what others shared:

This celebration of #Doordarshan.

Nostalgie #ShahRukhKhan

..@iamsrk Fauji

Super hit show of the 90s, even today rules the hearts of viewers. pic.twitter.com/0jRRscXFfy — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) September 15, 2020

My Evergreen memories of childhood is belonging to you @DDNational 👏 🤗😍

What was that days when we run🏃 from school to watch 🕺Shaktiman.

And on Tuesday night we eagerly wait for 'Jai Hanuman' 🙏

Thanks 4 giving such memorable moments.☺️ — Ravi Kumar 'Ranjan' (@youngravi) September 15, 2020

Congratulations.For Entertaining us for many Years.Thank u so Much. Thanks for Showing us Many Best Serials -ShaktiMaan, Chandrakantha ,Suraag, Jai Ganga Maiyya, Mahabharat ,Ramayan, Shree Krishna,Aryamaan,Mahayodha,Yug,Om Namah Shivaay, Lekin woh Sach Tha,Junior Ji etc. — SHILPESH TIRODKAR (@SHILPESH16) September 15, 2020

Saturday- Sunday ko movie ka intezar aur yeh ghumta gola.......

Missed those days......

Thoda tha par bahut achcha tha.....#Doordarshan #DoordarshanDay — Aarti Chopra (@rt_chopra) September 15, 2020

Just listening to this tune is so soothing not to mention so nostalgic. Takes me to my childhood… looked forward to hearing it every day as the entire family sat together to watch ‘chitrahaar’. — rahul shukla (@ahembrahamasmi) September 15, 2020

Your contribution in nurturing my thoughts, my love for imagination, stories, content ,information, whatever is beyond words.



A big thank you...you have been real cool, old chap! — Jaideep Bhattacharjee 🇮🇳 (@jaideepb) September 15, 2020

Doordarshan revolutionised the television landscape in India.

During the lockdown, Doordarshan brought back classic like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad and many others to keep people at home entertained. With such TV shows making a comeback, Doordarshan was among the most-watched channels in India.

Do you also have special memories of watching Doordarshan? Which were some of your favourite shows?