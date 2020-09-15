e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter celebrates 61 years of Doordarshan. ‘So many memories,’ tweet people

Twitter celebrates 61 years of Doordarshan. ‘So many memories,’ tweet people

Doordarshan was founded on September 15 , 1959.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s what a Twitter user shared.
Here’s what a Twitter user shared. (Twitter/@shrirang_2211)
         

Doordarshan holds a special place in the hearts of those who have grown up watching their iconic shows. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Chitrahar to Malgudi Days, the list is a really long one with different people having their own favourites. So it’s only natural that tweeple got all nostalgic when Doordarshan shared a video of their logo to celebrate their 61 wonderful years.

Doordarshan was founded back in 1959 on September 15 and celebrates its anniversary today. “Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!!” says a tweet shared along with the video.

Now people have flooded the comments section of the tweet with their reactions, sharing their memories and thoughts about the iconic channel.

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 29,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets and still counting. Tweeple have shared a flood of comments, not only about the clip but also about what makes the day so special for them. People also used the hashtag #DoordarshanDay to share their reactions.

“Ahh golden days,” wrote an individual. “Nostalgic moment when hearing this. Those are Golden days in my life. Missing it badly. Tear rolling from eyes. Word are not enough to express,” shared another.

Here’s what others shared:

Doordarshan revolutionised the television landscape in India.

During the lockdown, Doordarshan brought back classic like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad and many others to keep people at home entertained. With such TV shows making a comeback, Doordarshan was among the most-watched channels in India.

Do you also have special memories of watching Doordarshan? Which were some of your favourite shows?

tags
top news
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Varanasi boy, 12, abducted outside home jumps out of SUV in Ballia, gets help
Varanasi boy, 12, abducted outside home jumps out of SUV in Ballia, gets help
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In