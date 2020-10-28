e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter down: ‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple, other reactions to the outage

Twitter down: ‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple, other reactions to the outage

People are taking to Twitter to share their reactions to Twitter being down.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s how tweeple have reacted to the Twitter outage.
Here’s how tweeple have reacted to the Twitter outage.
         

“Is Twitter down?” and “Where do I tweet about #TwitterDown?” are some of the things people have been tweeting after the micro blogging site faced an outage on Wednesday evening. The outage was noted in several parts of the world including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh. While many faced difficulty creating new tweets, others faced issues refreshing their feed.

Of course, once tweeple could access the platform again, they took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the outage. From asking what happened, to sharing memes and hilarious posts, here’s how people have been reacting to the Twitter outage.

Someone had this question:

Another posted a similar question with a more dramatic take:

Because for some, here’s how it feels when Twitter is down:

How some reacted when they couldn’t refresh their feed

Of course some just wanted the service to be back so they could do this…

What is your reaction to the outage?

tags
top news
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In