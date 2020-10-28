Twitter down: ‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple, other reactions to the outage

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:49 IST

“Is Twitter down?” and “Where do I tweet about #TwitterDown?” are some of the things people have been tweeting after the micro blogging site faced an outage on Wednesday evening. The outage was noted in several parts of the world including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh. While many faced difficulty creating new tweets, others faced issues refreshing their feed.

Of course, once tweeple could access the platform again, they took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the outage. From asking what happened, to sharing memes and hilarious posts, here’s how people have been reacting to the Twitter outage.

Someone had this question:

Where do you tweet about #twitterDown ? — Ashutosh Shah (@onlyequities) October 28, 2020

Another posted a similar question with a more dramatic take:

When you can't tweet about twitter down because twitter is down.#twitterdown #twitter pic.twitter.com/dgATcpBdvt — Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) October 28, 2020

Because for some, here’s how it feels when Twitter is down:

Feels like the legendary Friends wala blackout whenever twitter is down 🥶#TwitterDown — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 28, 2020

How some reacted when they couldn’t refresh their feed

all of us when twitter was down for an hour just now pic.twitter.com/bV3QfGPnWM — َ (@taycuIt) October 28, 2020

Of course some just wanted the service to be back so they could do this…

Me waiting for Twitter services to resume so that I could trend #TwitterDown : pic.twitter.com/OWFrnCpf9e — Shubham Kumar (@shubham_anku_) October 28, 2020

What is your reaction to the outage?