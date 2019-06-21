Twitter flexes creative muscles to celebrate International Yoga Day 2019
While many performed different yoga poses with total gusto, there were a few for whom the asanas turned out to be tough.it's viral Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:02 IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi, many people took to Twitter to show their participation. While many performed different yoga poses with total gusto, there were a few for whom the asanas turned out to be tough. However, instead of having a dampened spirit, those tweeple decided to give a funny twist to their situations - with hilarious memes and videos.
Me on #InternationalDayOfYoga2019#YogaDay2019#bindasladki #InternationalYogaDay #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/l2PlkRcg3S— Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) June 21, 2019
When world celebrates #YogaDay everyone seems to get inspired #YogaDay2019 #InternationalDayofYoga #InternationalYogaDay #योगदिवस #अन्तर्राष्ट्रीययोगदिवस #YogaForAll pic.twitter.com/eFwkXSXci7— Prashant Ranjan (@pranjan21) June 21, 2019
My dedication to #InternationalYogaDay always sleepy courtesy #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/LekCyKJpzy— Radhika Tongar (@radhikatongar) June 21, 2019
Twitter feed rn:#InternationalDayofYoga #YogaDay#InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/tL36jGvmi3— Bharat Ek Mauj (@BharatEkMauj) June 21, 2019
Unarguably the most popular #Yoga pose today.— The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) June 21, 2019
.#योगदिवस#YogaDay #YogaDay2019 #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/SX2VZlkz2C
🐶sphinx pose #YogaDay2019 #InternationalDayofYoga #internationalyogaday #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/5O6qJfxEyD— ADITYA JAIN (@thisisajain99) June 21, 2019
Modern - age yoga practise !😉— Apurva Purohit (@apurva_purohit) June 21, 2019
Happy International Yoga Day! #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/tX7MWbmXyn
Known for their witty posts on Twitter, dairy brand Amul too shared a post to celebrate World Yoga Day.
#Amul Topical: Celebrating #WorldYogaDay ! pic.twitter.com/6lUUUmai0I— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 21, 2019
How did you celebrate International Yoga Day 2019?
