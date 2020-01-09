e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Twitter floods with Thai shoppers with creative alternatives for plastic bags

Twitter floods with Thai shoppers with creative alternatives for plastic bags

A user posted pictures of a woman using a flower vase to fill her groceries, a man using a wheelbarrow in a shop to stuff his shopped items, and a woman using a used rice bag.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bangkok
Twitterati posted their own pictures of people using wicker baskets, traffic cone and even a clothes line to keep their stuff.
Twitterati posted their own pictures of people using wicker baskets, traffic cone and even a clothes line to keep their stuff.(Twitter)
         

After a ban on the use of plastic in Thailand, people have been using different things to make purchases in markets, drawing wows from the Twitterati.

A user posted pictures of a woman using a flower vase to fill her groceries, a man using a wheelbarrow in a shop to stuff his shopped items, and a woman using a used rice bag.

The user wrote: “Thailand started 2020 with a major plastic bag ban. So now Thais have made it a trend to put their shopping in random things; I’m living for it. LMFAO.”

It got 1.8 lakh retweets and more than 6.3 lakh likes.

In reply, Twitterati posted their own pictures of people using wicker baskets, traffic cone and even a clothes line to keep their stuff. There was also a picture of one shopper using a school bag to stuff his shopped things into.

One Twitter user posted a picture of a shopper using a clothes line and wrote: “I want to add my favourite picture of this ban to this thread. Lmao.”

“OMG, we do these at Filipino kid parties! they have to jump and grab as many as they can,” said one amused Twitter user.

Another said: “OMG, that’s so creative. I definitely should try it at my parties.”

“I’m screaming. They got more ridiculous as you went on,” said one user.

“The auntie with the reused rice bag on the 4th pic. That’s how can I say... iconic? legendary?” remarked another user.

“I always wanna do this instead of carrying heavy shopping home!!” read one post.

tags
top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news