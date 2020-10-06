Twitter reacts to Donald Trump removing mask for photos after returning to White House

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:41 IST

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after a four-day stay at the Walter Reed National Medical Center where he received treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

Trump made the journey from the military hospital to the White House on a Marine One helicopter. After being dropped off at the White House, Trump climbed up the South Portico stairs. He then removed his mask and stood in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes.

His actions have sparked an array of reactions from tweeple. Here are some of them:

As a physician & lifelong asthmatic this makes me physically uncomfortable to watch. Using accessory muscles to breathe is painful & terrifying. Your jaw hurts from clenching. Shoulders & ribs from working to breathe.



He needs to be resting, not staging photo ops. #GaspingForAir pic.twitter.com/k6MfVA2PJd — Mama Doctor Jones | Danielle Jones, MD (@MamaDoctorJones) October 6, 2020

On a scale of one to ten with ten being most upset, how angry are you about the irresponsible and reckless behavior of President trump and this White House? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 5, 2020

American actor Chris Evans, famously known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, also tweeted regarding Trump’s appearance:

Don’t be afraid of Covid?!



You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!



Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care



This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the 2020 US election, tweeted this:

The US president tweeted about testing positive for Covid-19 on October 2. He was discharged from the military hospital after doctors treating him found that he was fit enough to go back home.