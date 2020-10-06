e-paper
Twitter reacts to Donald Trump removing mask for photos after returning to White House

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump removing mask for photos after returning to White House

The US president tweeted that he was leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center after being treated there for Covid-19.

Oct 06, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trump made the journey from the military hospital to the White House on a Marine One helicopter.
Trump made the journey from the military hospital to the White House on a Marine One helicopter.(Twitter/@@chippermyers1)
         

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after a four-day stay at the Walter Reed National Medical Center where he received treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

Trump made the journey from the military hospital to the White House on a Marine One helicopter. After being dropped off at the White House, Trump climbed up the South Portico stairs. He then removed his mask and stood in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes.

His actions have sparked an array of reactions from tweeple. Here are some of them:

American actor Chris Evans, famously known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, also tweeted regarding Trump’s appearance:

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the 2020 US election, tweeted this:

The US president tweeted about testing positive for Covid-19 on October 2. He was discharged from the military hospital after doctors treating him found that he was fit enough to go back home.

