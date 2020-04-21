e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter’s ‘super’ tribute to a Delhi doctor!

Twitter’s ‘super’ tribute to a Delhi doctor!

Shahnawaz B. Kaloo was dubbed as Superman, after the doctor shared a selfie of himself on Twitter

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:13 IST
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
When Dr Kaloo uploaded his selfie, the social media site responded by photoshopping the doctors photo, giving him the red cape, a big S across his chest and the signature Clark Kent/ Superman hair style.
When Dr Kaloo uploaded his selfie, the social media site responded by photoshopping the doctors photo, giving him the red cape, a big S across his chest and the signature Clark Kent/ Superman hair style.(Photo: Twitter)
         

The health workers, first aid responders, the police and others fighting a relentless battle against COVID-19 are no less than superheroes. The social media platform Twitter, recently introduced the world to Superman aka Dr Shahnawaz B. Kaloo!

Over the weekend, the microblogging platform asked the users to put up their selfies, promising to give them a “hair cut” during this lockdown. When Dr Kaloo uploaded his selfie, the social media site responded by photoshopping the doctors photo, giving him the red cape, a big S across his chest and the signature Clark Kent/ Superman hair style.

 

“That really is a great surprise. It’s not always that doctors and healthcare workers get recognised. It feels really good when people recognise your efforts,” he tells us, pleasantly surprised with all the attention he has received ever since the ‘super’ tweet.

“Yes, I have received a lot of direct messages with people thanking me and other doctors and healthcare people like me. Things like these only encourage us. It’s a long fight, and we need all encouragement possible,” he says.

Dr Kaloo who has been working round the clock, takes care of the patients with liver issues.

“ Yes, COVID-19 patients are a big priority. But there are other critical patients as well. And they are a lot more prone to this disease, and therefore, their care is even more important,” he says, adding that while its extremely difficult for him to be with his family, especially two young kinds “ who don’t really understand what is happening”, this is what he signed up for.

However, he feels heroic efforts are all being wasted because of the “fake forwards” that spread misinformation. “You know, you end up laughing on these fake news items. I read somewhere that if one consumes alcohol, it will kill corona virus. But people are reading these kind of messages and are falling for misinformation that can be dangerous,” he says. He urges everyone to be very careful and trust only the reliable sources of information on this pandemic.

“Doctors know about this disease. Whatever they say should be taken seriously,” he says.

top news
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news