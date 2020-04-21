Twitter’s ‘super’ tribute to a Delhi doctor!

it-s-viral

The health workers, first aid responders, the police and others fighting a relentless battle against COVID-19 are no less than superheroes. The social media platform Twitter, recently introduced the world to Superman aka Dr Shahnawaz B. Kaloo!

Over the weekend, the microblogging platform asked the users to put up their selfies, promising to give them a “hair cut” during this lockdown. When Dr Kaloo uploaded his selfie, the social media site responded by photoshopping the doctors photo, giving him the red cape, a big S across his chest and the signature Clark Kent/ Superman hair style.

“That really is a great surprise. It’s not always that doctors and healthcare workers get recognised. It feels really good when people recognise your efforts,” he tells us, pleasantly surprised with all the attention he has received ever since the ‘super’ tweet.

“Yes, I have received a lot of direct messages with people thanking me and other doctors and healthcare people like me. Things like these only encourage us. It’s a long fight, and we need all encouragement possible,” he says.

Dr Kaloo who has been working round the clock, takes care of the patients with liver issues.

“ Yes, COVID-19 patients are a big priority. But there are other critical patients as well. And they are a lot more prone to this disease, and therefore, their care is even more important,” he says, adding that while its extremely difficult for him to be with his family, especially two young kinds “ who don’t really understand what is happening”, this is what he signed up for.

However, he feels heroic efforts are all being wasted because of the “fake forwards” that spread misinformation. “You know, you end up laughing on these fake news items. I read somewhere that if one consumes alcohol, it will kill corona virus. But people are reading these kind of messages and are falling for misinformation that can be dangerous,” he says. He urges everyone to be very careful and trust only the reliable sources of information on this pandemic.

“Doctors know about this disease. Whatever they say should be taken seriously,” he says.