Twitter thinks these leaf-like insects are real-life Pokemon. We can see why

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:30 IST

“Real life Pokémon?” this is what a Twitter user wrote on a video and there’s a chance that after seeing the clip you’ll ask the same question too. Shared on a Twitter profile named Nature is Lit, the video captures wonderful creations of nature, the Leaf insects. Known for their striking leaf-like appearance, this is one such video which may make you gasp in wonder and leave you wanting more.

“Leaf Insect’s mimicry to nature,” shared with this caption, the video shows five insects of different colours. In the video, the creatures are seen crawling on a person’s hand. Though old, the video again piqued people’s attention after being shared recently.

Take a look at the video which has now amazed many and can make you feel the same too:

Leaf Insect's Mimicry to Nature pic.twitter.com/v0KlDfj8xx — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) May 26, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has garnered over 54,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. Besides calling the WORD MISSING CHECK real-life Pokémon, people also shared different comments on the post.

A Twitter user shared a Harry Potter reference and wrote, “A Hufflepuff spell gone right.” Another user of the micro-blogging platform admired their beauty and tweeted, “I think they are adorable!”

“OMG! That is so cool,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person was reminded of a strategy and puzzle video game by Nintendo called Pikmin and wrote that the video gave them “flashbacks” of the game. In case you’re wondering why, here’s a GIF of one of the characters of the game:

There were also some who shared images of leaf insect and a few others shared their experiences of encountering one. They also tweeted that this is one of the best camouflaging creature in nature.

Camouflage is the best nature device to protect weak & also for carnivorous animals to hunt. Have a photo of grasshopper which visited our house. pic.twitter.com/ZgFP27uMwM — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) May 26, 2020

I also had it in my garden. Nevertheless didnt photograph it.. I thought it was a leaf — Saranya (@IAmSaranya_R) May 26, 2020

“They’re the coolest,” wrote another Twitter user and we can’t help but agree.

What do you think of the amazing video?