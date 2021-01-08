e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable

Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable

The thread was started by Twitter user Sabina Meschke.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:41 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Some of the cute AirPods case covers shared by tweeple.
Some of the cute AirPods case covers shared by tweeple.(Twitter)
         

In today’s edition of interesting Twitter threads, we would like to bring your attention to this oh-so-cute thread about AirPods case covers. Even if you are not an AirPods user, the cute little case covers that come in different shapes, sizes and colours may make you scroll through this thread.

The thread was started by Twitter user Sabina Meschke. “Not to alarm anyone but..” read the caption shared in the post which included a picture of Meschke’s AirPods’ case cover shaped like a small jar of Vaseline.

Take a look:

Shared on January 5, the post has garnered over 4.2 lakh likes. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to share their unique case covers. From an adorable Baby Yoda to a Starbucks cup, the comments had every kind of object as an AirPods cover. Here are some of the quirky ones that may interest you:

This one takes the cake for being cute yet relatable

For all the Anime lovers

If you’re a Pokemon fan, these may make you swoon

Studio Ghibli family anyone?

Brb, ordering this cute Birkin right now

These Tide Pods are too adorable to handle

You think Baby Yoda is cute? Check out this AirPods case cover

Giving those AirPods a taste of wanderlust

Aww

What do you think of these cute case covers? Do you also have a quirky one to share?

