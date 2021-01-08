Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable
Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:41 IST
In today’s edition of interesting Twitter threads, we would like to bring your attention to this oh-so-cute thread about AirPods case covers. Even if you are not an AirPods user, the cute little case covers that come in different shapes, sizes and colours may make you scroll through this thread.
The thread was started by Twitter user Sabina Meschke. “Not to alarm anyone but..” read the caption shared in the post which included a picture of Meschke’s AirPods’ case cover shaped like a small jar of Vaseline.
Take a look:
Shared on January 5, the post has garnered over 4.2 lakh likes. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to share their unique case covers. From an adorable Baby Yoda to a Starbucks cup, the comments had every kind of object as an AirPods cover. Here are some of the quirky ones that may interest you:
This one takes the cake for being cute yet relatable
For all the Anime lovers
If you’re a Pokemon fan, these may make you swoon
Studio Ghibli family anyone?
Brb, ordering this cute Birkin right now
These Tide Pods are too adorable to handle
You think Baby Yoda is cute? Check out this AirPods case cover
Giving those AirPods a taste of wanderlust
Aww
What do you think of these cute case covers? Do you also have a quirky one to share?