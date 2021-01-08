Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:41 IST

In today’s edition of interesting Twitter threads, we would like to bring your attention to this oh-so-cute thread about AirPods case covers. Even if you are not an AirPods user, the cute little case covers that come in different shapes, sizes and colours may make you scroll through this thread.

The thread was started by Twitter user Sabina Meschke. “Not to alarm anyone but..” read the caption shared in the post which included a picture of Meschke’s AirPods’ case cover shaped like a small jar of Vaseline.

Take a look:

Not to alarm anyone but pic.twitter.com/xKvmWOGIWH — Sabina Meschke (@sabinameschke) January 5, 2021

Shared on January 5, the post has garnered over 4.2 lakh likes. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to share their unique case covers. From an adorable Baby Yoda to a Starbucks cup, the comments had every kind of object as an AirPods cover. Here are some of the quirky ones that may interest you:

This one takes the cake for being cute yet relatable

If myAirPods can wear a mask, so can you. pic.twitter.com/11TRHF6Bdm — Sammy 🐍 (@sammymenendez24) January 5, 2021

For all the Anime lovers

There’s a lack of anime in this thread, so I’m here to contribute. pic.twitter.com/bUqrOQRemu — Chilly Chukwu (@chukwuuu) January 6, 2021

If you’re a Pokemon fan, these may make you swoon

since everyone else is sharing

for your consideration: the Poké-ball pic.twitter.com/stUXSBRSaR — Whoremione Granger (@BuzzFeedObi) January 5, 2021

Studio Ghibli family anyone?

Brb, ordering this cute Birkin right now

They have baby Birkin AirPod cases too 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PkbwBPIcjI — Cнι¢кєη Cнσω Pαιη 🍜 (@jarriaun) January 6, 2021

These Tide Pods are too adorable to handle

I present my tide pods pic.twitter.com/byd3n8imj5 — obi-wan kennetha💙 (@BazookaJoekid) January 6, 2021

You think Baby Yoda is cute? Check out this AirPods case cover

Giving those AirPods a taste of wanderlust

Cuz I’m a flight attendant ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fOABNdvBI9 — SIMPly a Sag 🥺✨ (@queenkayday) January 6, 2021

Aww

I present to you, starbucks airpods pic.twitter.com/dJ6L4Hg2gt — cyd (@sweecie_) January 6, 2021

What do you think of these cute case covers? Do you also have a quirky one to share?