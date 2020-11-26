Twitter user reimagines Chris Evans as Baby Yoda. Pics will leave you giggling

it-s-viral

Chris Evans, popular for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is undoubtedly one of Internet’s favourite. In fact, there’s always a buzz surrounding the actor and the latest inclusion to that list is a Twitter thread. Created by Twitter user @fallcevans the thread reimagines Evans as another, rather cute, character – Baby Yoda. In case you’re unaware Baby Yoda is a character from the popular science-fiction show The Mandalorian.

“Chris Evans as Baby Yoda - a thread,” reads the caption of the tweet. The thread is filled with images that capture the similarities between Evans’ different moods and Baby Yoda’s expressions. We should warn you that the thread is too cute too handle.

chris evans as baby yoda - a thread pic.twitter.com/FsuiUghLv4 — santa amy ☃️ (@fallcevans) November 24, 2020

This is the best thing I have seen in my life — Laura Purcell (@spookypurcell) November 24, 2020

this is perfect, thank you! #happygirl pic.twitter.com/rOP8I9IFsw — Bobble Head Lives believes in The OA (@BobblHeadLives) November 24, 2020

This is the content I come to Twitter for. — Scott Kenny (@ScottyK86) November 25, 2020

Posted on November 24, the tweet has garnered over 12,400 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. While some couldn’t stop pointing out the similarities, others found the thread to be the ‘best thing’ on the Internet.

What do you think of this Twitter thread?