Twitter user reimagines Chris Evans as Baby Yoda. Pics will leave you giggling

We should warn you that the thread is too cute too handle.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Baby Yoda and Chris Evans.
The image shows Baby Yoda and Chris Evans.(Twitter@fallcevans)
         

Chris Evans, popular for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is undoubtedly one of Internet’s favourite. In fact, there’s always a buzz surrounding the actor and the latest inclusion to that list is a Twitter thread. Created by Twitter user @fallcevans the thread reimagines Evans as another, rather cute, character – Baby Yoda. In case you’re unaware Baby Yoda is a character from the popular science-fiction show The Mandalorian.

“Chris Evans as Baby Yoda - a thread,” reads the caption of the tweet. The thread is filled with images that capture the similarities between Evans’ different moods and Baby Yoda’s expressions. We should warn you that the thread is too cute too handle.

Posted on November 24, the tweet has garnered over 12,400 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. While some couldn’t stop pointing out the similarities, others found the thread to be the ‘best thing’ on the Internet. 

What do you think of this Twitter thread?

