e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / #TwitterDown: Outage sparks meme fest, people share hilarious posts

#TwitterDown: Outage sparks meme fest, people share hilarious posts

“And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us,” Twitter wrote after the micro-blogging site started functioning properly.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:24 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The hashtag #TwitterDown is still trending on Twitter.
The hashtag #TwitterDown is still trending on Twitter. (Twitter/@Imkgauravmishra)
         

People were left in a tizzy after Twitter suffered an worldwide outage on Thursday and the micro-blogging platform was inaccessible to many. Some users trying to access the platform encountered messages that said, “Tweets aren’t loading” and that they should try accessing the platform again in some time. However, the micro-blogging site came back to normal a little while later. The company also confirmed about the situation in a tweet.

“And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us,” they wrote.

However, the whole episode nudged the creativity in people as they flooded the platform with several witty memes and Gifs. They started sharing all sorts of posts using the hashtag #TwitterDown, so much so that it started trending and still is.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a Gif to show their reaction to the outage:

What happens when the site comes back and you start getting notifications?

This individual, quite aptly, in the form of a video described how many may have felt when they were unable to access Twitter:

Here’s how others reacted:

What’s your take on the Twitter outage?

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In