Two cruise ships collide near Mexico’s Cozumel island. Watch frightening video

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:27 IST

Two cruise ships had a collision while one of them was trying to dock in Mexico’s Cozumel island. The incident left at least one of the vessels with substantial visible damage as is seen in a video circulating on social media.

According to reports, Carnival Glory was trying to dock when it struck the moored 952-foot-long Carnival Legend. The impact left the stern of Carnival Glory visibly impacted.

Both ships belong to the Carnival Cruise Line, one of the world’s largest cruise operators.

Videos from the incident show the Glory hitting the stationary Legend while trying to manoeuvre, leaving it damaged. A loud crash can be heard as onlookers can be seen running on the deck to see what happened.

2 Carnival cruises crashed in Cozumel-Mexico 🙄🙈👽 pic.twitter.com/8IekKs1ocK — Nic Paul Enache (@nicpaulenache) December 20, 2019

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

The company added that the ship itineraries were not affected by the collision.

Another Twitter user posted several images of the impact as well.

A Daily Mail report cited passenger Jordan Moseley saying he was having his breakfast on the docked Carnival Legend, when all of a sudden he felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place. He went on to add, “A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel.”

The Carnival Glory, with a passenger capacity of around 3,000, is a cruise liner that departs from New Orleans and cruises to Caribbean, Panama Canal. Carnival website has announced that they are “working on unexpected repairs to the Platinum Dining Room on Carnival Glory.”

They have also added that while no sailings have been cancelled, short-term work involves “minor weatherproofing and cosmetic repairs.”

The Carnival Legend, which has a guest capacity of over 2,000, departs from various locations across the US and Europe and cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Carribbean, Europe, Panama Canala and across the Atlantic.

The Carnival Glory, which got damaged in the impact, is already on its way back to its home port in New Orleans, the cruise line has said in a statement, reported CNN.