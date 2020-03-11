Two-day-old puppy falls down drain, gets stuck inside. Watch these plumbers bring it out

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:35 IST

Highlights A two-day-old puppy fell inside a drain and had to be rescued

‘The Brisbane Plumbers’ found out the exact spot where the puppy was lodged in and began working to save him

The puppy’s heroic rescue will bring a smile to your face

A puppy in Brisbane took a game of hide and seek a little too seriously, it seems. So seriously, his family had to call for backup to bring him out of his hiding spot.

The puppy, just two-days-old, landed himself in quite the predicament when it fell inside a bathroom drain and had to be rescued. A post on Instagram details how a group of plumbers got together to save the teeny-tiny pupper. The puppy’s heroic rescue will bring a smile to your face.

‘The Brisbane Plumbers’ found out the exact spot where the puppy was lodged in and began working to save him. A video shows the cutie making puppy noises as if begging to be rescued.

And so it was. The puppy couldn’t be pulled out by his legs so the plumbers were forced to shake the pipe to push him out. “It was pretty amazing that this little fella lasted over an hour in the drain and still managed to survive,” says another post showing the moment the puppy came out of the pipe.

And while the puppy is safe now, his family’s woes are far from over. They still need to figure out a name for the pooch. The kids in the family want to call him ‘Lucky’ for obvious reasons. But the Dad suggests he should be called ‘Dollars’ for a cheeky reason. “Because in his words ‘this puppy has cost me a s##t load of money’.” Hard to argue with that.

Meanwhile, people on Instagram are just happy Lucky/Dollars made it out fine.

“This is exceptional skills job… thanks for saving a life brother,” says a comment. “Poor little guy. Great work,” reads another.

We’re still wondering about the talking to Lucky/Dollars would have got from his mum. No more hide and seek for this pupper, we hope.