Two huge alligators fight on family’s doorstep. Video is all kinds of ‘nopes’

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:19 IST

On a list of things that are super annoying, sudden surprises in the morning while you’re going about your routine are definitely among them. But when it’s a surprise this huge, it’s extremely hard to carry on with your routine and ignore it. In the case of this family in Fort Myers, Florida, it was two alligators that decided their doorstep was the best to have a wrestling match. Maybe the gators wanted a referee to decide who between them was a winner.

Facebook user Susan Geshel shared a video of the giant gators really fighting it out at her front door. “6:45 AM today we heard a loud pounding ON our front door… Two huge alligators are fighting!” she wrote while sharing the video.

“I was scared when I saw the nose of the alligator’s snout smashed against my front door window pane as the tail was pounding on our front door,” she wrote in the comments section. She eventually called security who in turn called Florida wildlife Department. However, by then the gators went off her property into a pond across the street.

The gators were about 7 feet in length and remained on her property for about 20 minutes, reports The Palm Beach Post.

The video has collected quite a few shocked reactions from people on Facebook.

“Good grief. That’s crazy,” said an individual. “I can’t believe you didn’t go outside and get a better video, kidding,” joked another. “I would have a heart attack,” commented a third.

Well, be sure to remember this video the next time you spot a tiny lizard in your room.

