Unique and rare yellow turtle rescued in Balasore, Odisha. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:00 IST

A unique and rare yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block of Balasore district on Sunday.

The locals then called the Forest Department officials to the spot and handed over the turtle to them.

Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

“The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this,” Acharya said.

A glimpse of the unique and rare turtle was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter also.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Last month, a rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam. Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles, which are found in Africa, Asia, and North America. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and its maximum life is 50 years.