UP cop stops mother-daughter on two-wheeler. Reason has left people happy

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:38 IST

It’s absolutely essential to wear helmet when you are riding on streets, and there is no second guessing that statement. Time and again, traffic authorities have laid down various regulations to make sure that people follow this safety rule. Sadly, however, there are many who refuse to abide by the law. So, when this mother-daughter duo took to the streets on their ride, with helmets on their heads, then a traffic police couldn’t help but stop and shower them with praise.

Rahul Srivastav, whose Twitter profile says he is Adl SP Technical Services, shared a video on the micro-blogging site which shows a conversation between the cop and the mother-daughter duo.

“Salute the lady’s concern for the safety of the child!,” Srivastav wrote while praising the mother. “Also admirable is Traffic Inspector Deoria’s effort to engage them in a conversation, appreciate their concern for safety & promise to reward the child in her school,” he further added.

In the video, the inspector is heard saying to the kid that it’s a very admirable thing that her mother is doing. He further adds that they are adding on to Deoria’s pride – where the incident took place.

Take a look at the clip:

Not only the mother and daughter, people also showered positive comments about the cop’s gesture. Many went ahead and praised him for behaving in a very friendly way with the young girl. Here’s how they reacted:

A Twitter user commented on the post that the name of the cop is Ram-vriksh Yadav. He further wrote about Yadav’s effort in ensuring that people in the city of Deoria wears helmet while riding.

What do you think of the cop’s gesture?

