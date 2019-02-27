 US company’s ‘grass-fed Ghee Oil’ has Twitter going ‘what?’
US company’s ‘grass-fed Ghee Oil’ has Twitter going ‘what?’

“This is what they have done to our ghee,” says the viral tweet.

it's viral Updated: Feb 27, 2019 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The post about the ghee oil has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter. (Twitter/@BabaGlocal )

Who hasn’t about the advantages of ghee? Whether you like it or don’t, ghee is an integral ingredient in many Indian dishes and finds a special place in our households for its various uses. That’s probably why a picture of “grass-fed Ghee Oil” sold by a Los Angeles-based company has attracted the ire of desi tweeple. A picture posted on Twitter shows the special product and people on Twitter don’t seem too happy about it.

“This is what they have done to our ghee,” says the tweet posted along with the picture on Twitter.

Fourth & Heart, the company selling the product describe the “Pourable Ghee Oil” as a “hybrid of a slow cooked butter oil and grapes.” They suggest using the ghee oil to “saute, bake, scramble, or fry, in salad dressings or even blended in your hot coffee.”

But is Twitter convinced? Since being posted on February 26, Twitter user @BabaGlocal’s tweet has collected a ton of funny and some angry reactions, including one from actor Swara Bhaskar.

Someone who used the product had this to say:

In case you are wondering, the product costs $13.99 (approximately Rs 1,000). So what do you think about this?

