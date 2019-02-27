US company’s ‘grass-fed Ghee Oil’ has Twitter going ‘what?’

Who hasn’t about the advantages of ghee? Whether you like it or don’t, ghee is an integral ingredient in many Indian dishes and finds a special place in our households for its various uses. That’s probably why a picture of “grass-fed Ghee Oil” sold by a Los Angeles-based company has attracted the ire of desi tweeple. A picture posted on Twitter shows the special product and people on Twitter don’t seem too happy about it.

“This is what they have done to our ghee,” says the tweet posted along with the picture on Twitter.

This is what they have done to our ghee pic.twitter.com/D1ZfuagHaz — Angry Cussing Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 25, 2019

Fourth & Heart, the company selling the product describe the “Pourable Ghee Oil” as a “hybrid of a slow cooked butter oil and grapes.” They suggest using the ghee oil to “saute, bake, scramble, or fry, in salad dressings or even blended in your hot coffee.”

But is Twitter convinced? Since being posted on February 26, Twitter user @BabaGlocal’s tweet has collected a ton of funny and some angry reactions, including one from actor Swara Bhaskar.

When the label says pour, it means down the drain. — Bhanupriya Rao (@bhanupriya_rao) February 25, 2019

Chai tea naan bread ghee oil when will this stop??? — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) February 26, 2019

So is it ghee or is it oil? Or is it the tears of Indians every time they come across such nonsensical crap from the Americans? — labellagorda (@labellagorda) February 26, 2019

Horrifying — Soul Healing Vultures (@SuzaneN_) February 25, 2019

Someone who used the product had this to say:

I used this stupid ghee oil thing for 2 years thinking it was actual ghee. I realised last month only that it was just some random oils mixed together that somehow gave the ghee like texture. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bmABPHdQbF — Prachi Bhardwaj (@ThatLegalEditor) February 25, 2019

In case you are wondering, the product costs $13.99 (approximately Rs 1,000). So what do you think about this?

