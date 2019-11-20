e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

US store sells ‘cow dung cakes’, Twitter in splits

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for “religious purposes”.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The product is available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only
The product is available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only(Twitter/@samar11)
         

A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

“My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?” Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle.

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for “religious purposes” and was “not eatable”.

The post got quite a few humorous reactions.

Earlier this year, Amazon was selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1,400. Cow dung cakes have been sold on different e-retail websites and gathered much speculation from netizens.

