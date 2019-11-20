US store sells ‘cow dung cakes’, Twitter in splits
A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.
“My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?” Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle.
The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for “religious purposes” and was “not eatable”.
My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only.— Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) November 18, 2019
My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows? pic.twitter.com/uJm8ffoKX2
The post got quite a few humorous reactions.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all— Sisyphus (@norteiro1) November 19, 2019
It does not guarantee the "cakes" are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India.— கரியவன் (@Radhakr16794020) November 18, 2019
is that from buffalo ???— Praveen (@Praveen74414138) November 18, 2019
Raw material Input/output High !!!
If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so.— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 18, 2019
Religious or not, this is good fuel for conventional Punjabi cooking.— 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶 (@indiantoolmaker) November 18, 2019
Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya 😉👌— (((ChordOverDiscord))) (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) November 18, 2019
Earlier this year, Amazon was selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1,400. Cow dung cakes have been sold on different e-retail websites and gathered much speculation from netizens.