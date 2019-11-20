US store sells ‘cow dung cakes’, Twitter in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:42 IST

A Twitter post by an Indian journalist on Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

“My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?” Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle.

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for “religious purposes” and was “not eatable”.

My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only.

My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows? pic.twitter.com/uJm8ffoKX2 — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) November 18, 2019

The post got quite a few humorous reactions.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all — Sisyphus (@norteiro1) November 19, 2019

It does not guarantee the "cakes" are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India. — கரியவன் (@Radhakr16794020) November 18, 2019

is that from buffalo ???

Raw material Input/output High !!! — Praveen (@Praveen74414138) November 18, 2019

If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 18, 2019

Religious or not, this is good fuel for conventional Punjabi cooking. — 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶 (@indiantoolmaker) November 18, 2019

Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya 😉👌 — (((ChordOverDiscord))) (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) November 18, 2019

Earlier this year, Amazon was selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1,400. Cow dung cakes have been sold on different e-retail websites and gathered much speculation from netizens.