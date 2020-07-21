Vending machine installed at Chandigarh Railway Station to dispense masks, sanitisers to commuters

it-s-viral

As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, a vending machine installed at the Chandigarh Railway Station to provide masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters at the station.

“We installed this machine five days ago. This machine is providing masks and hand sanitisers at a lower rates,” Deepak Kumar, Station Manager told ANI.

The machine will provide two types of N-95 masks and gloves will also be added. Hand sanitisers are also available in two quantities with 250ml bottle costing Rs 100, he said.

Sangeeta, a customer, said that the service is very useful and it is easy to use.

“The facility provided here is very good and it can be used very easily. The rates are also light on the pocket,” she said.