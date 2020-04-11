Video nails importance of social distancing using ping pong balls and traps

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:21 IST

Social distancing is a must in the present time and there’s no way around it. Every now and then, however, authorities have to share PSAs to remind people about its importance. Just like this recent dramatic video tweeted by Ohio Department of Health which illustrates the effectiveness of proper social distancing using ping pong balls and traps.

“Social distancing works. We are all #InThisTogetherOhio,” with this caption the department tweeted the video on April 9 and it didn’t take long for the clip to go crazy viral.

Take a look at the video which excellently demonstrates why and how social distancing can save lives:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 14 million views – and the numbers are still increasing. With over 53,000 likes and close to 32,000 retweets the video is gaining tons of appreciation from people all over the world.

“Perfect analogy! If only enough people cared enough to do the right thing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Keep up the good work! Keep flattening the curve, Ohio!” motivated another. “This is a good PSA,” wrote a third.

The video team lead of the firm that created the video also took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes clip of the PSA.

A lot of people have been asking how we did the @OHdeptofhealth video (aka - the Mouse Trap project). Here's an iPhone clip of our first "shot", which took 8 hours to set up. pic.twitter.com/3xxjiiz2N5 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

What do you think of this social distancing ad?

Also Read | How to do social distancing Chennai Express style, shows Nagpur Police