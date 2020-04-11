e-paper
Video nails importance of social distancing using ping pong balls and traps

The video excellently demonstrates why and how social distancing can save lives.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Screengrab of the video shared by Ohio Department of Health.
Social distancing is a must in the present time and there’s no way around it. Every now and then, however, authorities have to share PSAs to remind people about its importance. Just like this recent dramatic video tweeted by Ohio Department of Health which illustrates the effectiveness of proper social distancing using ping pong balls and traps.

“Social distancing works. We are all #InThisTogetherOhio,” with this caption the department tweeted the video on April 9 and it didn’t take long for the clip to go crazy viral.

Take a look at the video which excellently demonstrates why and how social distancing can save lives:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 14 million views – and the numbers are still increasing. With over 53,000 likes and close to 32,000 retweets the video is gaining tons of appreciation from people all over the world.

“Perfect analogy! If only enough people cared enough to do the right thing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Keep up the good work! Keep flattening the curve, Ohio!” motivated another. “This is a good PSA,” wrote a third.

The video team lead of the firm that created the video also took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes clip of the PSA.

What do you think of this social distancing ad?

