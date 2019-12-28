e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Video of differently abled boy playing cricket wins hearts. ‘Hats off,’ says Twitter

“A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don’t like it,” says the tweet accompanying the video.

HT Correspondent
The clip has been shared by Twitter user Sudha Ramen IFS on December 26.
The clip has been shared by Twitter user Sudha Ramen IFS on December 26. (Twitter/Sudha Ramen IFS )
         

It’s the time of the year when many of us sit down, introspect and figure out our New Year resolutions. While many of us list down all the things we need to do or change about our lives, some of us look for the motivation to fulfil or complete them. Well, this video circulating on social media may just offer you all the inspiration you need. The clip shows a differently abled boy playing cricket with other children. The boy’s passion has not only impressed people, it has prompted many to offer help for the boy should he need any.

The clip has been shared by Twitter user Sudha Ramen IFS on December 26. “Left me speechless! #DeterminedMind A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don’t like it,” he wrote on Twitter. The Indian Forester added that she would love to get details of the boy.

The video shows the kid batting and collecting runs and may just leave you speechless. Watch:

The clip has struck a chord with many who have called the boy a hero and a daredevil. Since being shared, the video has collected over 4,900 likes and more than 1,800 retweets. Along with praising the boy, many have asked for more details about him and even offered help if he’d like.

“Kudos to that real hero and all other kids too for including him in team,” says a Twitter user. “Amazing stuff. The young boy is so determined and what’s more touching is that the other kids have included him as an equal. So much to learn for all the grown ups,” says another.

Here’s what others are saying:

What do you think of the video?

