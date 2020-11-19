e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of kids playing basketball shows how teamwork makes the dream work

Video of kids playing basketball shows how teamwork makes the dream work

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two kids playing.
The image shows the two kids playing. (Twitter/@Curtis_Allen20)
         

“If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself,” years ago founder of the Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford, said these words and they still stand true. It is often by working together that we achieve so much more. This video, shared on Twitter, perfectly showcases that notion.

Shared by Twitter user Curtis Allen, the video shows his two kids playing a game of basketball. The clip is aptly captioned, “Teamwork makes the dream work!” as it shows the kids doing just that.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 6.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of responses from people.

“This assist was smooth, he didn’t even look back,” wrote a Twitter user. “If I saw my two sons doing this it would be tears of joy,” shared another. “I love watching them play, you guys have a couple little stars on your hands Basketball,” praised a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In