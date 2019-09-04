e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Video of two men saving a kitten’s life goes viral. Wins Twitter

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows the biker trying to stop other vehicles approaching towards the kitten.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of comments on the video.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. (Twitter/@Ad_Inifinitum)
         

Two men are hailed as heroes by netizens and for all the right reasons. The men – one of whom was riding a bike and another was driving a car – stopped their vehicles to do something amazing. They parked their vehicles at the side of the road and saved a kitten which was left stranded in the middle of a road.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows the biker trying to stop other vehicles approaching towards the kitten. A few seconds into the clip, a man stops his car and joins the biker in this rescue mission. Eventually, the men save the kitten.

Take a look at the adorable video:

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Many appreciated the men for their gesture. There were several others who were simply happy to see the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:48 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Economic SlowdownRishi KapoorGaneshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesMumbai RainsAndroid 10Karnataka bandhShikhar DhawaniPhone 11Priyanka Chopra
top news
    latest news
      don't miss