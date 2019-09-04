Video of two men saving a kitten’s life goes viral. Wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:02 IST

Two men are hailed as heroes by netizens and for all the right reasons. The men – one of whom was riding a bike and another was driving a car – stopped their vehicles to do something amazing. They parked their vehicles at the side of the road and saved a kitten which was left stranded in the middle of a road.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows the biker trying to stop other vehicles approaching towards the kitten. A few seconds into the clip, a man stops his car and joins the biker in this rescue mission. Eventually, the men save the kitten.

Take a look at the adorable video:

just two guys saving a kitten's life pic.twitter.com/ko5d91GeDJ — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) September 2, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Many appreciated the men for their gesture. There were several others who were simply happy to see the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

Hollywood may try to engineer superhero personas for us to fall in love with-- but I've never been totally gaga over a guy who's face I've never seen.

Till now.

When he pet that kitten with his gloves on, that was it. 😱😭💓💘💖

Sign me up.



...so %+!=ing prescious. — Rock Photo Chick (@RockPhotoChick) September 3, 2019

thank you, I really needed this 😭❤️ — Zulma Saadoun 🇩🇿🇺🇾 (@bangtansontaran) September 2, 2019

This was a beautiful experience to watch and a beautiful expression from these two men to save the scared kitten. ❤❤❤❤ — Thick_Banana71-10304 (@Thick_Banana71) September 3, 2019

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:48 IST