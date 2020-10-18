e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video shows making of dog embroidery. Guess how long took to create

Video shows making of dog embroidery. Guess how long took to create

This video has been shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog embroidery.
The image shows a dog embroidery. (Reddit/@Florally)
         

Often one comes across videos that maybe awe-inducing to watch but simultaneously leave one feeling a strange sense of calm. Case in point is this clip which shows the work of an embroiderer. Not only is the piece intricately made, requiring over 45 hours of work, but the beautiful creation made up of over 43 colours and countless stitches depicts something rather beloved. It is a dog.

Posted on Reddit on October 15, this recording is just a little over 45 seconds long. “45+ hours, 43 colors, and countless stitches later, this dog embroidery is complete!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip is set to soothing music and shows the swift movements of the thread passing through a piece of cloth. As the video progresses, different parts of the doggo design come to life with various coloured threads. The result is gasp-worthy. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the fantastic recording for yourself:

45+ hours, 43 colors, and countless stitches later, this dog embroidery is complete! from r/oddlysatisfying

Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The share has amassed over 71,800 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Anyone else see the dog pic at the end and think that was the finished product? I was about to be blown away. (I mean, I’m still impressed but that broke my brain at first)”.

Another individual wrote, “This is amazing. Embroidery is very difficult! I’ve never seen one so lifelike”. “Absolutely wonderful. Fantastic job. I never thought I’d be this thrilled by embroidery, but your work got me there!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In