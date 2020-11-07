Video shows penguins frolicking outdoors on an adventure. Watch

it-s-viral

Penguins are waddling out there to explore the world. After museums and aquariums, a video of two penguins out for a hike has grabbed the attention of netizens.This video shared by Oregon Zoo gives a totally different picture of two penguins, Nacho and Goat. The clip shows the penguins out for an adventure and there is a high possibility that they may steal your heart along the way.

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Nacho and Goat happily waddling around in an open forest-like area. The two can be seen picking leaves and curiously exploring the place. One of them also makes a new friend at the end of the clip.

“Getting some fresh air with Nacho and Goat,” reads the caption.

Check out the penguins frolicking around:

Posted on November 6, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop showering their love for the adorable penguins in the form of heart emojis. Many simply expressed their wish to tag along with Nacho and Goat for a hike.

“Love to watch Nacho and Goat go on their adventures,” wrote an Instagram user. “Do you think we could ask to hike around with the penguins too,” commented another. “Soo adorable! They really seem to enjoy themselves,” said a third.

