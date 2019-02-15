Viral challenge in China has people faking holiday pics using household items

How many times a day do you see pictures of people in exotic locations and wonder when it’ll be your turn to do the same? What can you do if you really want to travel to an exciting location but simply cannot? And what if you too want to post beautiful pictures of your travels abroad but cannot, because you’re stuck with work or other responsibilities? Well, you can take cue from some people in China who seem to have come up with genius trick of clicking those breathtaking pictures from the comfort of their homes.

A video posted online shows how people are using regular household items to click pictures of them pretending to be on a plane travelling to some fancy location. According to CGTN, the challenge - pretend to be on a plane - went viral on Douyin, the popular short video app during the recent Spring Festival.

The video montage shows several people participating in the challenge using various objects like stools, detergent bottles and even toilet seats to click their pictures. Take a look:

“Fake it to make it,” comments one Facebook user about the video. “That’s funny,” says another. “That dog looks like a pro,” says a third.

The hashtag “how to pretend you’re on a plane” gathered over 27 million views on Weibo and more than 24 million views on Douyin, reports DailyMail.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:21 IST