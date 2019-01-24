 Viral tweet asks how people draw an X and Twitter is baffled
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Viral tweet asks how people draw an X and Twitter is baffled

The tweet shows at least 8 ways one could draw an X

it's viral Updated: Jan 24, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Twitter reactions,viral tweet,drawing an X
The viral tweet has collected over 76,600 ‘likes’ and more than 19,000 retweets since being posted.(Twitter/@SMASEY )

The Internet has weird ways to surprise us and this time it’s doing it with a question on how one draws an X. A tweet that’s gone crazy viral gives people eight different options for drawing an X. The tweet simply asks people their preferred way and boy, are people surprised.

The viral tweet was posted by Twitter user @SMASEY on January 20. It has since collected over 76,600 ‘likes’ and more than 19,000 retweets. The tweet shows a picture of the eight ways in which one could draw an X. And if you’re shocked at the number of options, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Ever since it was posted, people on Twitter have been sharing their way of drawing an X.

“8. People who draw bottom to top are also the ones that put their toilet paper on the holder the wrong way,” says one Twitter user. “7 is the only way,” says another.

There are some who can’t help but add more options to the mix.

And some who just can’t...

Twitter user @SMASEY posted another tweet to share some insight:

So which of these is your preferred way to draw an X?

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 18:32 IST

tags

more from it s viral