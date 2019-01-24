Viral tweet asks how people draw an X and Twitter is baffled

The Internet has weird ways to surprise us and this time it’s doing it with a question on how one draws an X. A tweet that’s gone crazy viral gives people eight different options for drawing an X. The tweet simply asks people their preferred way and boy, are people surprised.

The viral tweet was posted by Twitter user @SMASEY on January 20. It has since collected over 76,600 ‘likes’ and more than 19,000 retweets. The tweet shows a picture of the eight ways in which one could draw an X. And if you’re shocked at the number of options, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

Ever since it was posted, people on Twitter have been sharing their way of drawing an X.

“8. People who draw bottom to top are also the ones that put their toilet paper on the holder the wrong way,” says one Twitter user. “7 is the only way,” says another.

There are some who can’t help but add more options to the mix.

Number 8 but the plot twist is that I mostly write my Xs like this: pic.twitter.com/Gk8dP2Tvq2 — Nightskin - Melanin in the creases of my palms (@MizzayTee) January 20, 2019

This is how you draw an X. pic.twitter.com/m1u61LBS1q — Neorice University (@Neoriceisgood) January 20, 2019

And some who just can’t...

Saw this. Immediately forgot how I have been drawing x's my entire lift. Had to write each one down. None felt right. Taking all words with x's out of my vocabulary until further notice. — Kelsey Campbell (@KCampbellyeg) January 21, 2019

Twitter user @SMASEY posted another tweet to share some insight:

General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

So which of these is your preferred way to draw an X?

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 18:32 IST