Viral video of kid’s ‘hatke’ way of lining dustbin impresses Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is well known for sharing gems from his #whatsappwonderbox. From funny videos and pictures that can instantly brighten up one’s day to posts that can motivate and inspire you, the business tycoon’s tweets always rake up the ‘likes’ and retweets on Twitter. And his new tweet is no different. This one won’t just make you smile but will also leave you with a valuable lesson.

Earlier today, the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a viral video of a child lining a dustbin in a zara hatke manner. And just like several thousands of Twitter users, the clip has Mahindra impressed too. What’s more, Mahindra’s tweet accompanying the video will also give you something to think about and may teach you a lesson as well.

“I don’t think I need any more evidence that ‘fresh eyes’ thinking (as characterised by the lenses of children) is at the heart of innovation,” he says in his tweet. Watch the video to see the kid do his magic:

I don’t think I need any more evidence that ‘fresh eyes’ thinking (as characterised by the lenses of children) is at the heart of innovation. I had just blindly been following convention when fitting garbage liners! #whatsappwonderbox https://t.co/aJN2eTjjXs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 22, 2019

While the video itself has received thousands of ‘likes’ and retweets, Mahindra’s tweet has collected over 2,000 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets – and still counting. While many have praised the kid’s trick and realised a simpler way to do the same thing, others have appreciated Mahindra’s tweet.

“Awesome. I never looked at it this way. Embarrassed at 63. Oops!” says one Twitter user. “True. Such a fresh perspective,” says another. “Yes, you have to get ‘convention’ out of your mind for ‘invention’,” says a third.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 16:12 IST