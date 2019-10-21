e-paper
Virat Kohli’s funny reaction shared by BCCI invites ‘Gully Boy’ rap on Twitter. There’s more

Shared on Twitter, the image shows Virat Kohli in a funny posture. “Caption this?” wrote BCCI and invited people to show their creativity.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of comments on the image.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the image. (Twitter/@BCCI)
         

Images of cricketer Virat Kohli’s funny expressions are nothing new for tweeple, but they never fail to leave people in splits. Case in point, a recent image of the India national cricket team captain shared by BCCI is cracking people up.

Shared on Twitter on October 21, the image shows Virat Kohli in a funny posture. “Caption this?” wrote BCCI and invited people to show their creativity.

Since being shared a few hours back, the picture attracted lots of attention from people. It’s clear from about 7,000 likes and close to 350 retweets it has gathered till now.

Before knowing how people replied, take a look at BCCI’s tweet:

Twitter took notice of BCCI’s request and obliged. People dropped all sorts of comments on the image. While some related his expression with lines from the songs of the movie Gully Boy, others dropped hilarious memes. Some were, however, reminded of the film Pari where Anushka Sharma played the protagonist. The image started a meme fest on Twitter:

Do you have a caption for the image?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:55 IST

India News