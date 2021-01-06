VVS Laxman tweets about Karnataka farmer’s unique water mill, post impresses netizens

it-s-viral

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman recently took to Twitter to share an inspiring story of a farmer hailing from a village in Karnataka. The post about the farmer’s unique water mill has garnered much praise from netizens. The intelligence of the farmer and his innovative creation may impress you too.

“Incredible- A farmer from rural Karnataka, Siddappa has designed a water mill to generate electricity and operates it in the canal near his house,” reads a part of the caption shared by Laxman. The tweet is complete with a picture that shows Siddappa in front of his makeshift water mill made using plastic baskets.

“He spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal,” the caption adds.

Incredible- A farmer from rural Karnataka, Siddappa has designed a water mill to generate electricity and operates it in the canal near his house. He spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal. pic.twitter.com/tFN5JHmqBo — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2021

Shared on January 3, the post has garnered over 15,500 likes. Laxman, in a follow up tweet, also gave more information about Siddappa’s innovative creation.

The only obstacle is that canal has water for only few months in a year.

He could generate electricity for the entire village if he could get a regular supply of water through the canal.

Siddappa is an example of how one can bring a larger change without having enough resources — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2021

People shared many appreciative reactions in the comments section. Many also lauded the farmer’s genius efforts.

This is called that "Necessity is the mother of invention". Talent doesn't see poor and rich which poor

Farmer #Siddapa has has proved it.

Nation wl be greatful to him forever. — Rajan Ranjan (@RajanRanjanRR) January 5, 2021

An example of "necessity is the mother of invention" And it's a SEMI( same effort more impact). Farmers are the real grass root innovators in my view — Dr. Kranthi K Maniam (@KKManiam) January 3, 2021

Innovation doesn’t have limits! — Bhaskara Reddy Attoor (@AttoorReddy) January 3, 2021

Inspiring story 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — IM @ SAK (@lankalapally) January 3, 2021

