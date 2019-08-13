Watch: Police raise awareness about seat belt in unusual way, impress Twitter
Shared on Twitter by Rahul Srivastav, the video demonstrates the difference between driving with a seat belt on versus without it.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:40 IST
When it’s about wearing a seat belt, then it’s supposed to be a non-negotiable aspect that everyone should follow. The reality, however, paints a different picture. It’s because there are many who refuse to abide by this safety rule. Time and again, authorities have tried raising awareness about this rule in different ways. A recent video on Twitter is the latest addition to that effort and it captures the “inevitability of [wearing] seatbelt” for saving someone’s life – and does so quite aptly.
Shared on the micro-blogging site by Rahul Srivastav, Adl SP Technical Services of UP Police, the video demonstrates the difference between driving with a seat belt on versus without it. “A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life!” Srivastav tweeted along with the video.
A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life !#BetterBeltThanNever #roadsafety— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) August 12, 2019
#roadsafetytips #safety
#SeatBeltHaiToJaanHai pic.twitter.com/koseDcB3bd
The clip left many impressed and they praised cops for this unusual demo. Some even requested to carry out such a demonstration at their locality. Here’s how they reacted:
Wow. Good example.— Doctored (Dπ.) Mohit Sharma😎 (@Mohitat1980) August 12, 2019
Good job @Uppolice nice awareness program.— آفاق (@aafaq_gp) August 12, 2019
Keep up the good work @upcoprahul sir 😊
Need such demo at Hazratganj.....I may help...— Abhinav Pandey (@abhinavPTI) August 12, 2019
Superb 👍— ANUPAM TIWARI (@Anupam20Tiwari) August 12, 2019
What do you think of this unusual demonstration?
First Published: Aug 13, 2019 13:40 IST