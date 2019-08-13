Watch: Police raise awareness about seat belt in unusual way, impress Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:40 IST

When it’s about wearing a seat belt, then it’s supposed to be a non-negotiable aspect that everyone should follow. The reality, however, paints a different picture. It’s because there are many who refuse to abide by this safety rule. Time and again, authorities have tried raising awareness about this rule in different ways. A recent video on Twitter is the latest addition to that effort and it captures the “inevitability of [wearing] seatbelt” for saving someone’s life – and does so quite aptly.

Shared on the micro-blogging site by Rahul Srivastav, Adl SP Technical Services of UP Police, the video demonstrates the difference between driving with a seat belt on versus without it. “A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life!” Srivastav tweeted along with the video.

The clip left many impressed and they praised cops for this unusual demo. Some even requested to carry out such a demonstration at their locality. Here’s how they reacted:

Wow. Good example. — Doctored (Dπ.) Mohit Sharma😎 (@Mohitat1980) August 12, 2019

Good job @Uppolice nice awareness program.

Keep up the good work @upcoprahul sir 😊 — آفاق (@aafaq_gp) August 12, 2019

Need such demo at Hazratganj.....I may help... — Abhinav Pandey (@abhinavPTI) August 12, 2019

Superb 👍 — ANUPAM TIWARI (@Anupam20Tiwari) August 12, 2019

What do you think of this unusual demonstration?

