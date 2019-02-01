Watch what happens to bubbles in the cold Polar Vortex air

The American Midwest is witnessing record breaking cold temperatures. However, even as people shiver in the frigid conditions, some are trying to make the best of a tough situation. Many people are braving the freezing weather to post videos that show just cold it is. Among the experiments people are trying, one shows what happens to bubbles in the cold Polar Vortex air.

A video posted online shows a bubble freezing within seconds in the cold air. The video was captured in Front Royal, Virginia. “Single digit temps allowed me to play with this experiment,” the Twitter user said about the video.

People are also throwing boiling water in the cold air to watch it turn into icy vapour instantly. Twitter is flooded with videos showing boiling water turned into icy clouds:

That’s not all, several people on Twitter are sharing photos and videos to document cold:

It’s so cold in Chicago that: pic.twitter.com/x5LxLlPPNC — ⚡️ZENergizer_bunny⚡️ (@zenrae_yap) 30 January 2019

How cold is it in Chicago at the moment....? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) 31 January 2019

"Is Iowa really THAT cold?" pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB — Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) 31 January 2019

It’s so cold in Chicago that ice is beginning to form INSIDE MY APARTMENT pic.twitter.com/R8L4c8BjKv — Winfred (@Danning09) 31 January 2019

It's soooo cold! how cold is it? it's sooo cold that this is happening! pic.twitter.com/uloTK26BJA — Colin Lovequist (@LoungeCKRM) 29 January 2019

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 10:53 IST