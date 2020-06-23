Watching Barry the puffer fish munch on his food may make you hungry. Watch

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:02 IST

The Internet has given us a steady supply of derpy kitty and doggo videos, but clips of fishes being derpy are quite rare. We bring you a set of clips of a hungry puffer fish whose derpy nature and adorable appearance might remind you of the popular cartoon character Bugs bunny, although this fish is not quite interested in munching carrots.

The set of clips posted on Barry’s own Instagram account, shows the MBU puffer fish waiting eagerly for its lunch. Barry happens to be a unique kind of puffer fish with a set of teeth in the front just like a rabbit, and the videos give glimpses of how it uses them.

The first clip shows Barry’s human bringing a bowl full of shellfish and a little lobster. The next one shows the fish munching up all the food before its other siblings could get a piece. The third video shows the fish doing the same with the lobster.

“MOM, hurry up, I am starving,” reads the caption and we can totally hear Barry saying that.

Take a look at the clip and keep some snacks handy as the clips might make you hungry:

The post has garnered over 8,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some netizens were eager to know about the unusual pet and its eating habits, others were curious to know how Barry’s aquarium was cleaned.

“Wow that is some appetite, but doesn’t puffer fish eat moss and algae?” asks an Instagram user, to which the owner replied that Barry is a different kind of puffer fish and they are generally carnivorous and prefer eating shellfishes. “That’s bugs bunny in a fish’s body,” points out another.

“How do you clean the tank? I mean, does Barry even let you?” writes a third. “Aww he smiled when you showed him the food,” comments a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

