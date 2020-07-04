e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Water-filled bottle hanged only on toothpicks, piece of rope. Video amazes people

Water-filled bottle hanged only on toothpicks, piece of rope. Video amazes people

The video, till now, has gathered over 3.6 million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the water-filled hanging bottle.
The image shows the water-filled hanging bottle.
         

“Physics is cool,” this is what the caption of this viral tweet says. Chances are that after seeing the video shared with the tweet, you’ll say the same. The video shows something absolutely fascinating - a person hanging a water-filled bottle using three toothpicks and only a tiny piece of rope.

The clip opens with a water-filled bottle kept on a table along with a few other items – toothpicks and a half-filled milk jar. The narrator explains that he’s going to do something cool and hang a water bottle, with a rope tied around it, using the toothpicks. The video then proceeds to show the person do exactly this. Take a look at the video to know how. We must warn you, though, that the clip may leave you saying “wow,” repeatedly - that’s how impressed you may be.

The video has now piqued people’s interest. Since being shared just two days ago, the video has already amassed over 3.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 2.1 lakh likes and about 65,000 retweets.

“The middle toothpick is using the force from the bottle to push the other tooth pick up so it all evens out, the bottle is basically keeping itself up,” wrote a Twitter user in an attempt to explain the mechanism behind the trick. Here is another Twitter user who tried out the experiment and shared this post:

“Had to try it for myself, I do know the ruler/hammer trick, but this one is even more impressive,” wrote another user of the micro-blogging site. To which another inquired, “What is ruler/hammer trick?” The poster replied with this tweet:

Impressed, the person wrote back with, “I don’t know either, but now I have two tricks to show the kids. Thanks.”

There were many who simply wrote “wow” and “amazing” to express themselves, and that includes us too.

What do you think of the video?

