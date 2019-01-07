“Water girl” photobombs stars, steals spotlight on Golden Globes red carpet

Social media has proclaimed one woman the star of the Golden Globes red carpet. She wasn’t nominated for an award at the grand event - she didn’t even star in a film or television series last year. However, netizens haven’t been able to stop talking about her. She is the “Fiji Water Girl”. Twitter has been buzzing with posts and photos of a woman photobombing stars on the red carpet all the while holding a tray of water bottles.

As people scrolled through their Twitter feed to see some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities pose for photographs on the Golden Globes red carpet, many were quick to notice the “water girl”. She was eventually identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert, who was hired by Fiji to serve their water to guests, reports DailyMail.

Picture after picture of Cuthbert causally photobombing celebrities made her a social media star. “Queen” and “icon” are just a few of the words used to describe her.

The fiji water girl is serving LOOKS. Opportunity seeking at its finest. Get it queen! pic.twitter.com/LfgiKvG3bQ — Alex Grigorian (@alexgrigorian_) January 7, 2019

The girl handing out FIJI Water at the red carpet is an icon. pic.twitter.com/7YQ5illghM — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) January 7, 2019

Fiji Water girl saw her chance and took it #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XXZTOovuSG — Mathew Steinberg❄️ (@mathewsteinberg) January 7, 2019

The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DxsdNgQCas — ENDGAME (@wingardiumbrad) January 7, 2019

THAT FIJI WATER GIRL IS IN EVERY PHOTO FROM THE RED CARPET... SLAY QUEEN!!! #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/5uY6sYsZTY — The Paramore Street (@ParamoreStreet) January 7, 2019

I wish I was that Fiji girl😔 pic.twitter.com/kHkgjqXlPJ — josephine (@only__josie) January 7, 2019

“It’s all strategic,” she told Los Angeles Times. “You’ve got to angle.”

She also Instagrammed a picture of herself from the awards night. “Not the worst way to spend a Sunday...” she wrote on the photo sharing app.

“And that’s how you make an entrance to 2019 people!” said an Instgram user on Cuthbert’s photo. “Congratulations! you’re officially going to be someone’s Halloween costume this year! You’ve made it!” posted another.

What do you think of the water girl?

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:35 IST