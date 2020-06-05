We aren’t fashion experts but this may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST

Some people may view fashion as a method of external self-expression. Those things which cannot be said in words may be conveyed through one’s outfit. This well-dressed tortoise is proving that notion to be extremely accurate. As even though it looks smol, the big spikes on its sweater will let you know that it is no sap to be messed with.

This video was initially shared on Instagram by Melissa Quartarone in 2015. Five years later, the clip is making netizens swoon again after being posted to the subreddit ‘aww’.

The recording shows a little tortoise in a crocheted sweater that covers its shell. The green coloured garment has white yarn spikes shooting out of it at different intervals. The outfit makes the pet look like a Ninja Turtle. We hope the cardigan is keeping the little thing warm because it is for sure making it look the coolest.

Since being shared on Reddit on June 5, the post has garnered over 68,000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Click To Expand

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Sweater?

I think you mean turtleneck”. Another individual wrote, “Shell yeah, he looks adorable”.

“Bwahahahaha! Princess Peach’s cake will be mine!” read one comment suggesting that the pet looks like Bowser, the famous antagonist from Nintendo’s Mario kart.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “I wa-, no, I need one,” and we definitely reciprocate their sentiment. We never knew we wanted a tortoise wearing a sweater, but now it feels like that is all that we need.

What are your thoughts on this fashionable pet?

Also Read | Library dresses up their resident cat as Elsa from Frozen