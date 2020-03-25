e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / We bet this image will make you look twice. Wait, it’s not the only one

We bet this image will make you look twice. Wait, it’s not the only one

The Internet is a treasure trove of such pictures which look completely different at first glance.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture was shared by a redditor.
The picture was shared by a redditor. (Reddit)
         

Did this picture of a man look completely different at first glance? Well, you’re not the only one. The reddit user who shared it thought the man had a mask on – as did many others. However, it’s just his sunglass sitting on top of his head.

The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspectives’ where it was shared is a treasure trove of such pictures. We bet that these images will make you look twice too. And there’s a chance they’ll blow your mind in the process.

via GIPHY

#1

Is that a newscaster with a disproportionate head?

Is that an overly tiny newscaster with a big head? from r/confusing_perspective

#2

How would you react if you see a commuter cat?

Commuter cat from r/confusing_perspective

#3

She has nice hair… oh, wait!

Hair from r/confusing_perspective

#4

Have you seen legs “longer” than these?

Merman takes a rest from r/confusing_perspective

#5

Windows on invisible wall!?!

It was taken from the outside, the landscape is a reflection on the glass from r/confusing_perspective

#6

“Is this a vertical lawn, or.....?” asked the reddit user who shared this image. We have the same question TBH.

Is this a vertical lawn, or.....? from r/confusing_perspective

#7

Is that a floating lid?

Floating lid from r/confusing_perspective

#8

Is that a boy? Is that a dog? Is that a dog-boy?

Dog boy from r/confusing_perspective

#9

That’s a really giant human! Is he from Brobdingnag visiting Lilliput?

These guys look small from r/confusing_perspective

#10

Is the cow standing on the fence?

A cow standing on a fence. from r/confusing_perspective

Which image is the most confusing for you?

tags
top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news