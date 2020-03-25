We bet this image will make you look twice. Wait, it’s not the only one

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:05 IST

Did this picture of a man look completely different at first glance? Well, you’re not the only one. The reddit user who shared it thought the man had a mask on – as did many others. However, it’s just his sunglass sitting on top of his head.

The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspectives’ where it was shared is a treasure trove of such pictures. We bet that these images will make you look twice too. And there’s a chance they’ll blow your mind in the process.

#1

Is that a newscaster with a disproportionate head?

#2

How would you react if you see a commuter cat?

#3

She has nice hair… oh, wait!

#4

Have you seen legs “longer” than these?

#5

Windows on invisible wall!?!

#6

“Is this a vertical lawn, or.....?” asked the reddit user who shared this image. We have the same question TBH.

#7

Is that a floating lid?

#8

Is that a boy? Is that a dog? Is that a dog-boy?

#9

That’s a really giant human! Is he from Brobdingnag visiting Lilliput?

#10

Is the cow standing on the fence?

Which image is the most confusing for you?