We bet this image will make you look twice. Wait, it’s not the only one
The Internet is a treasure trove of such pictures which look completely different at first glance.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:05 IST
Did this picture of a man look completely different at first glance? Well, you’re not the only one. The reddit user who shared it thought the man had a mask on – as did many others. However, it’s just his sunglass sitting on top of his head.
The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspectives’ where it was shared is a treasure trove of such pictures. We bet that these images will make you look twice too. And there’s a chance they’ll blow your mind in the process.
#1
Is that a newscaster with a disproportionate head?
Is that an overly tiny newscaster with a big head? from r/confusing_perspective
#2
How would you react if you see a commuter cat?
Commuter cat from r/confusing_perspective
#3
She has nice hair… oh, wait!
Hair from r/confusing_perspective
#4
Have you seen legs “longer” than these?
Merman takes a rest from r/confusing_perspective
#5
Windows on invisible wall!?!
It was taken from the outside, the landscape is a reflection on the glass from r/confusing_perspective
#6
“Is this a vertical lawn, or.....?” asked the reddit user who shared this image. We have the same question TBH.
Is this a vertical lawn, or.....? from r/confusing_perspective
#7
Is that a floating lid?
Floating lid from r/confusing_perspective
#8
Is that a boy? Is that a dog? Is that a dog-boy?
Dog boy from r/confusing_perspective
#9
That’s a really giant human! Is he from Brobdingnag visiting Lilliput?
These guys look small from r/confusing_perspective
#10
Is the cow standing on the fence?
A cow standing on a fence. from r/confusing_perspective
Which image is the most confusing for you?