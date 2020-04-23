e-paper
Home / It's Viral / West Bengal teacher conducts online classes on a tree to beat network glitches

West Bengal teacher conducts online classes on a tree to beat network glitches

After all the educational institutions were shut down due to the lockdown, Subrato Pati started taking online classes.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bankura, West Bengal
Subrato Pati uses his smartphone to take online classes from his workspace on the tree.
Subrato Pati uses his smartphone to take online classes from his workspace on the tree.(ANI)
         

Subrato Pati, a teacher from a village in Bankura in West Bengal has set up a workspace on a tree after poor network connectivity was affecting his online classes.

“We don’t get network signals everywhere in our village. I take different classes from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm,” Pati told ANI. The “tree set up” has ensured that he can take online classes without network disruptions.

Pati uses his smartphone to take online classes from his workspace on the tree.

Notably, all educational institutions across the country have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till May 3 to thwart the spread of coronavirus.

India news