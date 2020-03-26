What are the ways to blow a balloon? Let this little bulldog teach you one

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:11 IST

Remember the feeling after having a scrumptious meal? That sense of satisfaction inside the tummy as well as your heart. But suddenly, a few hours later, some dishes decide to turn your stomach into a whopping big stinky balloon. Ya we know, and so does this little French bulldog. A clip shared on the dog’s Instagram page shows a rather embarrassing - and definitely hilarious - situation which probably led the pooch into thinking, “heck is wrong with you hooman?”

In the video, the dog stands inside as its owner holds a spiral un-inflated balloon near its rear end. A few seconds into the clip, the balloon starts inflating indicating that the little one has a bad case of gas.

“WATCH THIS BLOW UP: Testing the power of Frenchie gas,” reads the hilarious caption.

Posted on March 22, the clip has garnered over 1.4 lakh views and tons of amused comments from netizens.

“Frenchies can be our new source of natural gas. Go Green,” jokes an Instagram user. “OMG! I just died laughing!” exclaims another. “That’s one soundless biggie! What sorcery is this?” asks an amused user. “When you eat too many treatos,” jokes a fourth.

What do you think of this poor little flatulent furbaby?