Whatever you do, just don’t introduce this cat to any cotton rounds. Watch why

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:33 IST

We don’t know what is going on in this clip but seeing how freaked out this kitty looks over a packet of round cotton pads, we’re tempted to call The Ghost Busters.

Posted on June 20 on Reddit, this video is just under 10 seconds long. The clip is shared with a caption reading, “We’ve got some spooky cotton rounds in my house”.

The recording starts with a cat parent holding out a packet of round cotton pads to their feline. The single-use item package looks relatively ordinary. However, its hidden ‘eeriness’ becomes apparent when the kitty sniffs it a few times. Initially, the cat seems unfazed by it. But, without any provocation, all of a sudden, the feline jumps backwards

The leap causes the cat parent to break out laughing. Um, that is a strange reaction to some potentially haunted round cotton pads.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has garnered over 2,000 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “You have definitely got a ghost, it looked next to it before jumping”. To which the original poster responded with, “She’s also afraid of the bag of onions in the kitchen so I’m really hoping that’s not true”. We hope it isn’t right as well but call The Ghost Busters to be sure.

Another feline parent shared their kitty’s shenanigans with cotton pads. They wrote, “My cat runs into the bathroom, steals the bag of cotton rounds, and races off like she’s stolen the Queen’s jewels. If I don’t catch her in time, she stashes the bag in her carrier”.

“oooooooo Scary clouds!” read one comment on the subreddit and we agree with the excessive use of “o”.

What are your thoughts on this derpy cat?

