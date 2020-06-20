e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Whatever you do, just don’t introduce this cat to any cotton rounds. Watch why

Whatever you do, just don’t introduce this cat to any cotton rounds. Watch why

Watching this video may make you inquire about these “spooky” cotton rounds.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:33 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat parent holding out a packet of round cotton pads to their feline.
The image shows a cat parent holding out a packet of round cotton pads to their feline. (Reddit/@kimount)
         

We don’t know what is going on in this clip but seeing how freaked out this kitty looks over a packet of round cotton pads, we’re tempted to call The Ghost Busters.

Posted on June 20 on Reddit, this video is just under 10 seconds long. The clip is shared with a caption reading, “We’ve got some spooky cotton rounds in my house”.

The recording starts with a cat parent holding out a packet of round cotton pads to their feline. The single-use item package looks relatively ordinary. However, its hidden ‘eeriness’ becomes apparent when the kitty sniffs it a few times. Initially, the cat seems unfazed by it. But, without any provocation, all of a sudden, the feline jumps backwards

The leap causes the cat parent to break out laughing. Um, that is a strange reaction to some potentially haunted round cotton pads. 

We’ve got some spooky cotton rounds in my house from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has garnered over 2,000 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “You have definitely got a ghost, it looked next to it before jumping”. To which the original poster responded with, “She’s also afraid of the bag of onions in the kitchen so I’m really hoping that’s not true”. We hope it isn’t right as well but call The Ghost Busters to be sure.

Another feline parent shared their kitty’s shenanigans with cotton pads. They wrote, “My cat runs into the bathroom, steals the bag of cotton rounds, and races off like she’s stolen the Queen’s jewels. If I don’t catch her in time, she stashes the bag in her carrier”.

“oooooooo Scary clouds!” read one comment on the subreddit and we agree with the excessive use of “o”.

What are your thoughts on this derpy cat?

Also Read | Scaredy cat gets startled by its hooman’s socks. Are they really that stinky? Watch

tags
top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
India again rejects China’s claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In