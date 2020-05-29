Wife entertains herself in the most hilarious fashion as husband works from home. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:43 IST

Some of you may have heard traditional wedding vows which include phrases like ‘for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer’. Well, just add on ‘for weird and weirder’ to have the perfect marriage commitment in your hands. When your better half cherishes and maybe even encourages your strange shenanigans as this husband appears to, embrace them tightly and never let them go.

This video was posted on TikTok on April 9. The clip has been shared with a caption that reads, “Quarantine life got me like”.

A man is seen working at a marble coffee table on his laptop when the clip begins. Text reading, “When your husband is working but you’re not,” appears on the screen. The man’s wife, abruptly, enters the living room. She is seen donning an interesting outfit, to say the least. Then, she proceeds to perform an eccentric dance routine which is beyond the realm of any verbal explanation. Check it out right here:

Since being shared, the recording has been watched nearly 41 million times and has almost 3 million likes on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this couple. One person said, “Hilarious”. While another wrote, “I think it’s my future”. Well, that’s a bright-looking future to have.

“He wasn’t even fazed lol,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this sweet couple?

Also read | Doctor and nurse say ‘I do’ in the hospital where they work, their love story has won people over