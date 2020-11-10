e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman bags world record title for completing largest hand-drawn maze in 3 months

Woman bags world record title for completing largest hand-drawn maze in 3 months

Shared on their Facebook page, the video features Michelle Nunley from USA.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Michelle Nunley drawing the maze.
The image shows Michelle Nunley drawing the maze.(Facebook/@Guinness World Records)
         

If you loved solving mazes as a child, a video shared by Guinness World Record may amaze you thoroughly. Even if you didn’t, the intricate design and the hardwork behind the feat will leave you impressed.

Shared on their Facebook page, the video features Michelle Nunley from USA. Nunley achieved the record on September 19 after complete the hand drawn maze. The whole maze took three months to finish. Creating a 104.64 sq m hand drawn maze was no easy task and the video gives a glimpse of the process and labour that went behind it.

“Largest Hand-Drawn Maze - Guinness World Records. It took Michelle Nunley (USA) over 3 months to create the world’s largest hand-drawn maze,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the complete video:

Posted on November 9, the clip has garnered over 2,000 reactions along with numerous comments from netizens. While some were super excited to solve the intricate maze, others dropped clapping hands and fire emojis to laud the amazing feat.

“This is amazing it needed a lot of effort, focus with tons of patience,” pointed out a Facebook user. “I am so eager to solve this,” expressed another. The creator of the maze also commented on the video. “Thanks everyone!! So one of Guinness’ requirements were that that maze needed to be solved, which I did along the way with a highlighter! I’ll be scanning in and posting the digital maze file with the solved path removed for anyone who wants to try solving;) but I warn you, you’ll need a lot of free time,” she wrote.

“This is soo amazing,” commented a third. “This can be a good treasure map game,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this feat? Would you like to solve it too?

tags
top news
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In