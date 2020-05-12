Woman finds puff pastry she bought 25 years ago, decided to eat it. Watch what happens next

it-s-viral

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:19 IST

A Twitter thread is going crazy viral because it details a very surprising, and somewhat gross, story. Twitter user Michael Patrick took to the micro-blogging site to share how his mom, while cleaning out their giant freezer, discovered a packet of pastry from 25 years ago. Instead of throwing it out she decided to go ahead and eat it - in what can be described as peak mom behaviour.

Patrick wrote that his mother insisted that it’s still good and decided to prepare “some kind of apple dessert thingy” with it. Just to give some context about just how old the pastry was, he also added that the package said it’s from 1995, older than both him and his younger brother.

In the next tweet, he updated that the dessert is already in the oven and people can stay tuned for updates.

Here are his tweets:

One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer.



Behold: 25 year old puff pastry. pic.twitter.com/lyIArR7d0V — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 9, 2020

For everyone following the puff pastry saga - the mother insists it's still good to eat.



She's planning on making "some kind of apple dessert thingy"



Additional information about the pastry - it's older than both of my younger siblings (April 95 & June 97) — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

It's in the oven. Update to come. — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

The anticipation in tweeple reached its zenith by the time Patrick tweeted that the dish was in the oven, getting prepared. While some wrote that it may be a bad idea, others couldn’t wait to see if his mother would eat it. Here are some of the reactions people shared on the tweets.

“This is fantastic suspense,” wrote a Twitter user. “Notification on,” expressed another. “Please keep us posted, can’t wait to see how it turns out,” wrote a third.

Patrick kept his word and shared two more tweets to break the suspense. One of the tweets shows the end result, the dish his mother made using the pastry. As for the other tweet, it’s a video which shows his mother taking a bite out of the dish she made using pastry that was 25 years old.

To be fair, not terrible. pic.twitter.com/s8aV6UwWJW — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

My mother is the only one brave enough to try her creation! pic.twitter.com/skGYUnMz1Z — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

From disgusted to amazed, people shared all sorts of comments after the story concluded. A few, however, were very proud of Patrick’s mom.

“Poison Unit on standby,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ew! No! Ew!” commented another. “She is a legend. So proud,” expressed another.

What do you think of the story?