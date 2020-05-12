e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman finds puff pastry she bought 25 years ago, decided to eat it. Watch what happens next

Woman finds puff pastry she bought 25 years ago, decided to eat it. Watch what happens next

A woman found a 25 years old puff pastry, instead of throwing it out she decided to eat it.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 20:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the packet from 1995.
The image shows the packet from 1995. (Twitter/@micktheejit)
         

A Twitter thread is going crazy viral because it details a very surprising, and somewhat gross, story. Twitter user Michael Patrick took to the micro-blogging site to share how his mom, while cleaning out their giant freezer, discovered a packet of pastry from 25 years ago. Instead of throwing it out she decided to go ahead and eat it - in what can be described as peak mom behaviour.

Patrick wrote that his mother insisted that it’s still good and decided to prepare “some kind of apple dessert thingy” with it. Just to give some context about just how old the pastry was, he also added that the package said it’s from 1995, older than both him and his younger brother.

In the next tweet, he updated that the dessert is already in the oven and people can stay tuned for updates.

Here are his tweets:

The anticipation in tweeple reached its zenith by the time Patrick tweeted that the dish was in the oven, getting prepared. While some wrote that it may be a bad idea, others couldn’t wait to see if his mother would eat it. Here are some of the reactions people shared on the tweets.

“This is fantastic suspense,” wrote a Twitter user. “Notification on,” expressed another. “Please keep us posted, can’t wait to see how it turns out,” wrote a third.

Patrick kept his word and shared two more tweets to break the suspense. One of the tweets shows the end result, the dish his mother made using the pastry. As for the other tweet, it’s a video which shows his mother taking a bite out of the dish she made using pastry that was 25 years old.

From disgusted to amazed, people shared all sorts of comments after the story concluded. A few, however, were very proud of Patrick’s mom.

“Poison Unit on standby,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ew! No! Ew!” commented another. “She is a legend. So proud,” expressed another.

What do you think of the story?

tags
top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In