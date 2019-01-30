Woman got foot stuck in toilet on train in Chennai. How she was rescued

In a frightening incident, a woman travelling on a train in Chennai got her leg stuck inside the commode of a toilet. After failing to pull her leg out herself, the woman called for help. It was eventually railway police that had to step in to help her. A video shared online shows police using a steel cutter to free her leg.

40-year-old Benjanki Bharatma, who works in Chennai, was travelling back home to Vemanapalli in the Charminar Express on Wednesday when the incident took place. Bharatma slipped in the bathroom and her leg got stuck in the steel commode. After failing to pry her leg out herself, she called out for help. Passengers and railways staff tried to help her but couldn’t free her leg.

Eventually, railway police rushed to the scene and used a cutter to pry open the steel commode and free her leg.

It took railway police around 30 minutes to free Bharatma’s foot from the steel commode. She was left with some gashes on her foot but continued her journey home.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:14 IST